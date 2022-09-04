Joe Burrow Back At Ohio State: College Football World Reacts

CINCINNATI, OH - AUGUST 16: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) passes the ball during the Cincinnati Bengals training camp on August 16, 2021 at the Cincinnati Bengals training facility in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Joe Burrow made his return to Columbus on Saturday night for the Ohio State-Notre Dame game.

Burrow, who played at Ohio State before transferring to LSU, was at the game and got to see the Buckeyes win, 21-10.

Fans were excited to see the third-year quarterback at the Horsehoe.

There were a lot of four and five-star recruits on hand for this game and seeing Burrow there could play a big role in some committing to the program.

Burrow was recognized during a media timeout during the game and got a standing ovation from the crowd.

It remains to be seen if he returns for another Buckeyes game later this season.