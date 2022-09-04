Joe Burrow Back At Ohio State: College Football World Reacts
Joe Burrow made his return to Columbus on Saturday night for the Ohio State-Notre Dame game.
Burrow, who played at Ohio State before transferring to LSU, was at the game and got to see the Buckeyes win, 21-10.
Fans were excited to see the third-year quarterback at the Horsehoe.
There were a lot of four and five-star recruits on hand for this game and seeing Burrow there could play a big role in some committing to the program.
Burrow was recognized during a media timeout during the game and got a standing ovation from the crowd.
It remains to be seen if he returns for another Buckeyes game later this season.