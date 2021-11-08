Joe Burrow Has Blunt Admission Following Sunday’s Loss

Sunday was not a good day for Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cincinnati was crushed by Cleveland, 41-16, on Sunday afternoon. The Browns, playing in the first game of the post-Odell Beckham Jr. era, dominated their divisional rival Bengals from start to finish.

Burrow had a particularly tough day. He threw a 99-yard pick-six to Denzel Ward early in the contest. Burrow finished the day with 282 passing yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. He completed 28 of 40 passes.

Following the game, Burrow had a blunt admission while speaking to reporters. Burrow said he simply had a very tough day.

“I didn’t play very well,” Burrow told reporters. “If I play better, we’re in that game, we have a chance to win that game. I just didn’t play well. That’s all there is to it.”

Cincinnati has now dropped two games in a row after starting the season with an impressive 5-2 record. However, Burrow isn’t worried.

“We’ve still got everything in front of us,” Burrow added, per PFT. “We’ve lost two in a row — so what? We’ve got eight games and still a chance to win the division and make the playoffs. So, that’s our focus moving forward.

“We still have a really good team. We’re 5-4. We’re excited about where we’re at going forward. We’re going to come back to work ready to go. We’ve got a tough, resilient team, and we’re going to come back to work, get better each day, and focus on the next one.”

The Bengals are set to return to the field on Sunday, Nov. 21 against the Raiders.