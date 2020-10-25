Photo From Joe Burrow’s Dad Is Going Viral Before Today’s Game

Today is a homecoming of sorts for Joe Burrow.

The Cincinnati Bengals rookie native is already playing in his home state of Ohio, but he grew up going to Cleveland Browns games.

This afternoon, the Bengals are set to take on the Browns in Cleveland. Burrow’s dad, Jimmy Burrow, shared a cool photo of his son before kickoff.

“Browns Stadium 9 years ago . Little different today. Geaux Bengals,” the former college football coach tweeted.

Burrow has experienced success as a rookie, especially through the passing game, where he has multiple 300-plus yard games.

However, the Bengals have struggled to protect their young quarterback. Burrow has been sacked more than any other NFL quarterback.

A former NFL executive had a bold suggestion for Cincinnati.

“You point out that he’s been sacked 24 ties and you said they need to protect him better,” former Raiders executive Amy Trask said on “That Other Pregame Show.” “I will add to that ….they need to think about taking him off the field a bit. Here’s where I’m coming from men, they drafted Joe Burrow to be their quarterback of the future. In addition to being sacked 24 times, he’s been hit another 57 times.

“We all know that one play can end a career so Cincinnati has a business decision to make here. Do you keep him on the field and give him additional reps and additional experience so he can quickly become who you think he can be for your team.? Or do you say, we can’t let him continue to be punished like this or we may lose him?”

Cincinnati and Cleveland are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. The game will be on CBS.