CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor continues to withhold a return date for star quarterback Joe Burrow.

When asked about Burrow's expected return to the field during a press conference on Saturday, Taylor had this to say:

"I don't have any timetable. You know, we're just trying to give him some privacy. I'm sure he'll be back whenever he's ready."

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"So he won’t play in the preseason so same as last year," one fan wrote.

"Best of wishes to him," another said.

Burrow, who led the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance this past season, underwent surgery to remove his appendix earlier this week.

"Generally, it’s 2-4 weeks for an appendectomy. Joe Burrow won’t be hit in practice, so as soon as he’s able he’ll be out at practice throwing. Safe to say, unlikely Burrow plays in a preseason game but plenty of time to be ready for the season," NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports.

Given these recent updates (or lack thereof) from Taylor, it's looking more and more unlikely that Burrow suits up for a preseason game later this summer.

That being said, he should be fully healthy and ready to go for a Week 1 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.