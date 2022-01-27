Joe Burrow Experienced A Football First On Saturday

In just his second season with the Cincinnati Bengals, Joe Burrow is racking up plenty of NFL firsts this year.

During last weekend’s thrilling divisional round win over the Tennessee Titans, the 25-year-old quarterback called his own plays for the first time in his football career — but it wasn’t by design.

On Wednesday, Burrow revealed that he was forced into this position after his headset temporarily cut out.

“Never been in that position before,” the star signal caller said, per Paul Dehner of The Athletic. “That was kind of exciting for me. Zac [Taylor] always jokes ‘Don’t pretend like the headset goes out so you can call your own plays.’

“All of them worked, That was fun.”

Despite this technical hiccup, Joe Burrow and the Bengals operated at a high level during this past weekend’s 19-16 win — throwing for 348 yards on an efficient 28/37 passing.

Burrow and the Cincinnati sideline may encounter some more play-calling issues in this weekend’s AFC Championship matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Heading into Arrowhead Stadium, one of the league’s most raucous venues, the Bengals are preparing to organize the offense under some significant crowd noise.

Sunday’s game will kickoff at 3 p.m. ET in Kansas City.