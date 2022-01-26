Joe Burrow Featured On Bengals Injury Report Today

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow popped up on the Bengals injury report ahead of the team’s AFC Championship matchup vs. the Chiefs.

Per ESPN’s Ben Baby, “Bengals QB Joe Burrow (knee) and WR Tee Higgins (thumb) showed up on the injury report, but both were full participants today.”

Thankfully for Cincinnati fans, it doesn’t look like there’s much of a chance Burrow misses Sunday’s game. The Bengals are riding high after an upset win over the one-seeded Tennessee Titans.

Joe Burrow was sacked nine times in the contest, but found a way to get back up and continue fighting for his team. He finished the game with 348 yards, thanks to some clutch throws to set up Cincy’s game-winning field goal attempt.

In Week 17, the @Bengals defeated the Chiefs 34-31 at the last second. After the game, Patrick Mahomes told Joe Burrow, "See y'all in the playoffs." Here we are. AFC Championship | Sun. 3 pm ET | CBS & @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/Iez2gMEW5x — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 25, 2022

Now Burrow and the Bengals face their toughest test yet, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Though it should be noted, Cincinnati won their previous regular season matchup against KC 34-31. Thanks in large part to a monster performance from Burrow and his former LSU teammate Ja’Marr Chase.

Joey B threw a party on the Chiefs D. Completing 30-39 passes for a remarkable 446 yards and four touchdowns. Most of those targets went to Chase, who posted a massive 11-catch, 266-yard, three score stat line.