Joe Burrow has always carried a bit of a chip on his shoulder. From Ohio State to LSU to now the NFL, Burrow has never needed any added motivation.

But that’s exactly what he got from Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale on Sunday.

Earlier in the week, Martindale was asked if he’d play a similar coverage for Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase that he used to try to rein in Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams.

“Adams is one of the top two receivers in the league and he’s not No. 2,” the Ravens DC responded. “Aaron Rodgers is a Hall of Fame quarterback, and I don’t think we’re ready to buy a gold jacket for Joe [Burrow].”

Joe Burrow was playing with a chip on his shoulder

After the Bengals 41-21 blowout win over Baltimore, Burrow admitted he was aware of Martindale’s comment. Saying he didn’t think it was “necessary.”

“I wouldn’t say I was offended by it,” Burrow said. “I mean, I’m in Year Two. Who knows what’s going to happen down the road? But I didn’t think it was a necessary comment.”

Burrow did find it necessary however to throw a party on Martindale’s defense. Cincinnati’s franchise quarterback shattered the team record for passing yards (525) and threw four touchdowns on the way to the top spot in the AFC North.

Joe Burrow (25): 4,165 yards Joe Mixon (25): 1,159 yards Ja'Marr Chase (21): 1,163 yards Tee Higgins (22): 1,029 yards The Bengals are the first team in NFL history to have a 4,000-yard passer, 1,000-yard rusher and 2 1,000-yard receivers all 25 or younger in the same season.

When asked if he was thinking about Wink’s comments when on the field, Burrow smirked and said “maybe.”

The Bengals 20-point victory completed their first sweep of Baltimore since 2015.