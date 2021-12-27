The Spun

Joe Burrow Fires Back At Ravens DC After Win

Cincinnati Bengals second-year quarterback Joe Burrow on the field.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 24: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals drops back to pass against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half at M&T Bank Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Joe Burrow has always carried a bit of a chip on his shoulder. From Ohio State to LSU to now the NFL, Burrow has never needed any added motivation.

But that’s exactly what he got from Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale on Sunday.

Earlier in the week, Martindale was asked if he’d play a similar coverage for Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase that he used to try to rein in Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams.

“Adams is one of the top two receivers in the league and he’s not No. 2,” the Ravens DC responded. “Aaron Rodgers is a Hall of Fame quarterback, and I don’t think we’re ready to buy a gold jacket for Joe [Burrow].”

After the Bengals 41-21 blowout win over Baltimore, Burrow admitted he was aware of Martindale’s comment. Saying he didn’t think it was “necessary.”

“I wouldn’t say I was offended by it,” Burrow said. “I mean, I’m in Year Two. Who knows what’s going to happen down the road? But I didn’t think it was a necessary comment.”

Burrow did find it necessary however to throw a party on Martindale’s defense. Cincinnati’s franchise quarterback shattered the team record for passing yards (525) and threw four touchdowns on the way to the top spot in the AFC North.

When asked if he was thinking about Wink’s comments when on the field, Burrow smirked and said “maybe.”

The Bengals 20-point victory completed their first sweep of Baltimore since 2015.

