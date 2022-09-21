Joe Burrow Has 2-Word Response To Question About Bengals Offensive Line

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 24: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals drops back to pass against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half at M&T Bank Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals have struggled out of the gates this season at 0-2, and the team's offensive line has shouldered most of the blame.

Burrow was asked about his level of comfort with Cincy's protection via ESPN's Ben Baby. With the Bengals QB saying he's "very comfortable" behind his big guys in the trenches.

Through two weeks, the sacks have already piled up for Burrow.

Despite going out and attempting to upgrade their front line this offseason, those signings haven't yielded results just yet.

Burrow was sacked six times in Cincinnati's loss to the Cowboys on Sunday and seven times in the season-opener vs. the Steelers.

On Monday, Bengals center Ted Karras said the unit's biggest goal is to help their franchise quarterback have confidence in them and earn his trust. "I feel like it's something we haven't done yet," he admitted.