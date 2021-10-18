Joe Burrow Has A Warning For The Rest Of The League

Watch out, NFL, the Cincinnati Bengals are coming.

Cincinnati improved to 4-2 on the season on Sunday afternoon, defeating the Detroit Lions, 34-11. Joe Burrow led his offense to a strong performance, throwing for 271 yards and three touchdowns. Joe Mixon had a big day, as well, rushing for 94 yards.

The Bengals think they can be much better, too.

Burrow admitted following the game that the offense has some things it needs to correct. He believes it could be “scary” when that happens.

“If we eliminate some of those things that happened in the first half, we probably score 50 points today,” Burrow said, via the Bengals website. “But it’s the NFL. I’m never going to be upset about a 34-point game when you’re winning by as much as we did, but we do have to get some things corrected. And when we do that, it’s going to be scary. ”

Cincinnati is very much in the playoff hunt right now. The Bengals will look to build upon their strong start with another win next week.

Burrow and Co. are set to face a divisional rival in the Ravens next weekend. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T.