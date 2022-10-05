Joe Burrow Has Brutally Honest Admission On Head Injuries

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is well aware of the inherent dangers of playing professional football; including the risk of head injuries

And in a recent podcast appearance with Colin Cowherd, the former first overall pick admitted he is no stranger to concussion-like symptoms. Telling the syndicated radio host that he's likely suffered at least one in his career, and has even forgotten entire quarters of a game before.

"I've had some where I don't remember the second half or I don't remember the entire game or I know I got a little dizzy at one point," Burrow said. "But nothing long-lasting."

But he went on to say that it's all a part of the game.

"You're going to have head injuries," Burrow concluded. "You're going to tear your ACL. You're going to break your arm. That's the game that we play. That's the life that we live. And we get paid handsomely for it. I think going into every game, we know what we're getting ourselves into."

"You have 300-pound men running 20 miles an hour trying to take your head off while you're standing still, trying to ignore it and find receivers that are open."