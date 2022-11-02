Joe Burrow Has Brutally Honest Admission On Team's Struggles

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 09: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals passes the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images) Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

It's been an up-and-down season for the Cincinnati Bengals so far.

They started out the season with an 0-2 record before rallying to win four of their next five games. After that, they got blown out by the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football, 32-13.

They're now 4-4 as they head into the second half of the season. Joe Burrow knows that these are the highs and lows that each NFL team goes through during a season.

“Just like last week, we were the best offense in the league and now all of a sudden we stink and everyone thinks we’re going to miss the playoffs and we’re going to lose all these games," Burrow said, (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk). "So, it’s such a roller coaster each week. And I think part of being a quarterback is staying even-keeled throughout the season and throughout games because everything is so up and down."

Burrow has already thrown for 2,329 yards and 17 touchdowns as he tries and leads the Bengals back to the playoffs for a second straight season.

The Bengals will also try and get back in the win column when they take on the Carolina Panthers this Sunday.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.