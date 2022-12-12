Joe Burrow Has Brutally Honest Message For Ohio Football Fans

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 24: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals drops back to pass against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half at M&T Bank Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

When it comes to the NFL in the state of Ohio, the Browns are typically thought of as the more popular brand.

But given the Browns' ineptitude since 1990, and Cincinnati's fairly consistent success from the Marvin Lewis era to present day; Joe Burrow says there's still room on the Bengals' bandwagon.

Explaining via ESPN's Jake Trotter, "If people want to root for them, it is what it is. ... If you want to come on over, you can hop on the bandwagon..."

Since his arrival in Cincy, Joe Burrow has helped the Bengals reach heights that their in-state rival never has; the Super Bowl. And you'd have to go back to the Lyndon B. Johnson administration to find the last time they played in the equivalent of a championship game.

After looking like there may be a postseason hangover in the Bengals' jungle, Cincinnati appears to be putting things together at the right time. As they continue to get healthier and have won each of their last five games.