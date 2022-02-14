Joe Burrow Has Heartbreaking Message After Super Bowl Loss

The Cincinnati Bengals faced the unlikeliest of odds and still found themselves in the Super Bowl. Joe Burrow and his team had a four point lead in the fourth quarter, but Cincinnati just couldn’t quite shut the door on the Rams.

After the crushing loss, Burrow apologized to Who Dey Nation.

“Sorry we couldn’t get it done,” the Bengals QB tweeted. “Proud of our team and our fans. Love these guys”

On the final drive, Burrow almost pulled out even more magic. But the Rams D-line continued its second half domination, and Aaron Donald was able to get home on a critical fourth-and-one to effectively end the game.

That said, it was still an incredible season for Joe Burrow and the Bengals. After six total wins over the previous two years, Cincinnati found itself in its first Super Bowl since 1988.

On the road to LA, the Bengals upset the Raiders, took down the one-seeded Titans, beat out the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime, and were on the brink of capturing the first Lombardi in franchise history.

We’ll see if the Bengals are able to build on this going forward. But it’s definitely a season that won’t soon be forgotten by Cincy and NFL fans alike.