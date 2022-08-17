Joe Burrow Has High Expectations For 1 Bengals Player

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 28: Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) and quarterback Joe Burrow (9) look at the scoreboard during a stop in play during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 28, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

As the Bengals prepare for their AFC title defense, quarterback Joe Burrow has high hopes for one of Cincinnati's offseason additions.

Per Ben Baby of ESPN: "Bengals QB Joe Burrow called new TE Hayden Hurst 'very twitchy.' Said that he expects Hurst to get a lot of one-on-one matchups that he should be able to win."

Hurst came to Cincinnati on a one-year deal after four NFL seasons split between the Ravens and Falcons.

A former first-round pick out of South Carolina, Hurst has played in 57 games with 18 starts, catching 125 balls for 1,304 yards and 12 touchdowns for his career.

This isn't the first time a Bengals player has noticed Hurst this offseason. Earlier in training camp, teammate Michael Thomas said the tight end was "As advertised."

When asked about if Hurst is enjoying his fresh start in Cincy, the 28-year-old said:

I'd have to say yes. It's really that the coaching staff sees what I'm able to do. The confidence from the coaching staff. They believe in you and talk to you about stuff. Very transparent. It gives you confidence to go out and do your thing.

Look for Hurst to be a nice contributing factor in the Bengals 2022 passing attack.