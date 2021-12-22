Joe Burrow Has Honest Admission About Living In Cincinnati

Joe Burrow says it’s not all bad living in Cincinnati. When the Bengals quarterback was asked why the team has been relatively unscathed by the COVID cases sweeping through the NFL, Burrow kept it real.

“Fortunately, there’s not a lot to do in Cincinnati,” the Ohio-native said.

Here’s Joe Burrow talking about Cincinnati’s nightlife and the team doing a good job of steering clear of COVID-19 (via @bengals) pic.twitter.com/d3Op1oFJoL — Santa Baby (@Ben_Baby) December 22, 2021

Relax, Bengals fans. While Burrow was probably being semi-serious, his smile gives away that he was also being a bit tongue-in-cheek.

Burrow led the Bengals to a crucial win over the Broncos on Sunday. The former Heisman winner didn’t put up gaudy stats. But he did enough to put his team in position for a much-needed victory.

The sophomore QB completed 15-22 passes for 157 yards and a touchdown. Cincinnati won 15-10 to move to 8-6 on the year in a log-jammed AFC North.

The Bengals next game is scheduled against the division rival Ravens on Sunday. For now, Cincy sits atop the North owning the tiebreaker over Baltimore. However, they can create some space in the standings with a W at M&T Bank Stadium.

It isn’t yet clear if Lamar Jackson will be back behind center by December 26. But, backup Tyler Huntley presents his own challenges for defenses.

The Bengals will look to continue to steer clear of COVID-19 as they make their unforeseen playoff push.