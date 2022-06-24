Joe Burrow Has Honest Admission About Not Starting At Ohio State

Joe Burrow might have one of the most successful college transfer stories of all time.

Beginning his collegiate career with the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2015, Burrow appeared in just 10 games as a backup before transferring to LSU in 2018. In 2019, he led one of the most dominant college football teams of all time on an undefeated National Championship run.

During a recent interview with former NFL QB Chris Simms, Burrow explained how it felt to be a backup option for the first three years of his collegiate career.

He said he sometimes thought about "updating his resume" and pursuing a completely different career path.

“I was putting in the same work that I always put in and wasn’t playing,” Burrow said. “Of course there was self-doubt in that moment. I mean, when you don’t pay for three years, and you’re putting in the work and you feel like you’re practicing really well and you feel like you can go out there and make plays and do what you’ve always done but you’re not getting the opportunity to show what you can do, it’s frustrating. And there were times when I started updating that resume, thinking about being an investment banker, or something like that.”

Good thing he stuck with it. Since he was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft, Burrow has solidified himself as one of the top quarterback options in the NFL. This past season, he lead the Bengals on an improbable Super Bowl run behind some outstanding QB play.

Given his current trajectory, it's hard to imagine Burrow would change anything about his college football past.