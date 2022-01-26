Joe Burrow Has Honest Comment About His Time At Ohio State

Part of Joe Burrow’s football success story involved leaving Ohio State for LSU when he couldn’t land the starting job. The Ohio-native still has plenty of fans in the midwest, even when he led the Tigers during their 2019 national championship run.

Now just two years later, Burrow is back in his home state. This time leading the Cincinnati Bengals to the franchise’s first AFC Championship appearance since 1988. Speaking to the media Wednesday, Burrow reflected on his time at Ohio State. Saying it’s a big part of what shaped him into the QB he is today.

“I wouldn’t be the player I am without having gone through the difficult times I have,” Burrow explained. Part of what makes people great is the adversity they’ve gone through.” Adding, he “loved” his time at Ohio State and still keeps in contact with a lot of people from the Buckeyes family.

Burrow left Ohio State for greener pastures back in 2017. He went on to lead the 2019 LSU Tigers to a historic undefeated season. Culminating in an SEC championship, national title and Heisman Trophy.

In that season, Burrow posted video-game like numbers. Completing 77 percent of his passes for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns to just 6 interceptions.

Now he and LSU teammate Ja’Marr Chase are trying to replicate that success in the pros with the Bengals.