Joe Burrow Has Honest Reaction To Blowout Loss vs. Browns

CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 10: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals walks across the field in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Paul Brown Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Joe Burrow and the Bengals may have had a major letdown in Monday night's division matchup with the Browns, but he and his team aren't ready to hit the panic button.

Appearing on "The Colin Cowherd Podcast," Burrow said things are feeling eerily similar to Cincinnati's Super Bowl run last season.

"This time last year we had just lost to the Jets on the road after a promising start to the season and then going into the bye we played the same Browns team that ended up kicking our ass again last year," the QB explained.

"So things are playing out very similarly to how they did early last year. So hopefully we can get a win this week going into the bye and kind of ride that momentum."

The Bengals have a 1 PM game vs the P.J. Walker-led Panthers on Sunday before taking a week off.

They return with a rivalry game against the Steelers before some tough games down the stretch.