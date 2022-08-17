Joe Burrow Has Honest Reaction To Offseason Surgery

CINCINNATI, OH - AUGUST 16: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) passes the ball during the Cincinnati Bengals training camp on August 16, 2021 at the Cincinnati Bengals training facility in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is back practicing after being away from the team for 2 1/2 weeks.

Burrow had surgery to remove his appendix, which forced him to take it easy for a little bit.

He spoke to the media about the operation on Wednesday afternoon and openly admitted that it caused him to lose some muscle.

"When they cut into you and do all that stuff, your core is going to lose some muscle.," Burrow said.

This just means that Burrow will have to get some of it back in the next few weeks/months.

Burrow picked a good time to have the surgery done. Had he done this during the regular season, he would've missed a couple of potentially really important games.

He's coming off one heck of a sophomore season after compiling 4,611 yards through the air, 34 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions.

He'll look to be at that level again as the Bengals have some unfinished business heading into this season.