Joe Burrow Has Interesting Message Before Saints Game

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 22: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals against the Tennessee Titans during the AFC Divisional Playoff at Nissan Stadium on January 22, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

After a heartbreaking loss to the rival Baltimore Ravens, the Cincinnati Bengals hope to get back on track against the New Orleans Saints this weekend. And Joe Burrow has a message ahead of the big game.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Burrow declared that the Bengals need to "fight our balls off" in order to beat the Saints.

"We're going to go down there and fight our balls off for a W," Burrow said.

The Bengals will be taking on a Saints team that is coming off their best performance of the season. They recorded a season-high 438 yards of offense with more than half of that coming on the ground in a 39-32 win over the surging Seattle Seahawks.

The Bengals have done a good job of staying in every single game they've played this season. They're 2-3 with all three of those losses coming by a field goal or less.

Right now the Bengals offense ranks in the top half of the league, but their offense is holding them back, ranking in the middle of the pack.

Burrow needs to start putting together the kinds of big games he had for the Bengals last year if he wants to get the Bengals back to .500 this weekend.

Will Burrow and the Bengals "fight their balls off" against the Saints on Sunday?

The game will be played at 1 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.