Breaking: The Injury Diagnosis For Joe Burrow Is Out

The initial injury diagnosis is in for Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow.

Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, suffered a gruesome leg injury against the Washington Football Team on Sunday. The former LSU Tigers star was carted off the field. Cincinnati promptly announced that Burrow would not return.

The rookie quarterback announced an update on social media, revealing that he would not return this season.

“Thanks for all the love. Can’t get rid of me that easy. See ya next year,” he wrote.

Clearly, Burrow suffered something serious. Now, we appear to know the full injury diagnosis. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Burrow has torn his ACL.

“Joe Burrow suffered a torn ACL based on the initial diagnosis, source said. There may be additional damage. Burrow signaled it with his tweet, but the MRI confirming the injury would end his stellar rookie season,” he reported.

“But two silver linings: 1. Plenty of time for a full recovery for next year. 2. Cincy knows it has a rockstar at QB for the next 15 years.”

Our thoughts are with Burrow as he makes his recovery.