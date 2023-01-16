Joe Burrow Makes His Feelings On Offensive Line Very Clear

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

A shaky offensive line got a bit shakier going into the AFC's divisional round.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was sacked four times in Sunday night's near-loss to the Ravens, in a game that saw starting left tackle Jonah Williams go down with a knee injury.

Cincinnati struggled to move the ball much at all in the second half of the ballgame, but Burrow remains confident in the guys they do have up front.

"We have a lot of faith in those guys," Burrow told reporters after the game. "Max Scharping stepped up today, Hakeem Adeniji stepped up today. Jackson Carman stepped up and got in there after Jonah went down."

The Bengals were already down big free agent signings La'el Collins and Alex Cappa going into Sunday's wild card round, and they'll be without Collins the rest of the way.

There's a chance Cappa and Williams could play against the Bills come next week, but that's far from a certainty.