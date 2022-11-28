Joe Burrow Makes His Opinion On Offensive Line Very Clear

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks to throw the ball in the first quarter during Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Cincinnati's offensive line was its biggest Achilles heel in 2021. And after making O-line play their singular focus this offseason, it took time for the Bengals investments to bear results.

Joe Burrow was sacked 13 times in the team's first two games and Cincy failed to establish much of a ground game either. Now, Burrow has been sacked just four times over the last three contests and the Bengals are running all over opponents.

Speaking on his line after Cincinnati's 20-16 win over the Titans on Sunday, Burrow had nothing but great things to say about the unit.

“They’re playing as good as anybody in the league,” Burrow said. “Our run game has really taken off. Our protection was awesome today. I had so much time in the pocket to be able to find guys or try to find an escape route and go make plays with my legs. I am so proud of those guys for how they are playing.”

The 7-4 Bengals sit atop the AFC North riding a three-game win streak. They'll try to make it four by posting another W in an AFC Championship rematch against the Chiefs next week.