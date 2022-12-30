Joe Burrow Makes His Thoughts On Bills Game Very Clear

CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 10: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals walks across the field in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Paul Brown Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills are two to the top teams in the AFC. Both teams are playoff bound, and could very well meet in the postseason.

For now, they'll face off in a Week 17 matchup this weekend.

Given the Bills' No. 1 spot atop the AFC, some are viewing this game as a "measuring stick" for this year's Bengals team.

Joe Burrow doesn't see it that way.

“Yeah, I mean, we’ve beaten everybody,” Burrow said in a recent press conference, per ProFootballTalk. “We know we can play against everybody. We’ve done it in the biggest moments. So like I said, we’re treating every game the same. We’ve played everyone in the last two years. We haven’t played the Bills yet, so that will be a fun challenge, but they’re good on defense, got a lot of veteran guys and know how to play within their scheme, they play hard, they play fast, they play schematically sound so it’ll be a fun challenge.”

The Bengals' Super Bowl run this past season shows they have what it takes to compete with anyone in the AFC. But is this year's team up to the same challenge?

Burrow and the Bengals are currently enjoying a seven-game winning streak and will look to continue that success in Monday night's primetime matchup against the Bills.