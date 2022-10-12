Joe Burrow Names The Loudest NFL Stadium He's Played In

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Caesars Superdome can get to rockin' but Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow says it's not the loudest NFL stadium he's played in.

Speaking to the media ahead of the team's Week 6 matchup with New Orleans, Burrow said, "We're going to go out there and fight our balls off for a W."

Before sharing that Arrowhead Stadium is the loudest professional environment he's gone to battle in.

The Bengals are looking to even their record up at 3-3 with a big road win in the bayou.

This weekend marks Burrow's first trip back to Tigers Country since being selected first overall out of LSU in the 2020 draft.

While both teams enter with the same record, the Bengals are favored by 1.5 points against a Saints team just bouncing back from a three-game losing skid.

Those in New Orleans may not take too kindly to Burrow referring to Arrowhead as the NFL's loudest, so expect the former Heisman Trophy winner to get an earful come 1 PM ET on Sunday.