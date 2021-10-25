Joe Burrow Has Brutally Honest Admission On NFL Crowds

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals look like the team to beat in the AFC North right now.

Cincinnati improved to 5-2 on the season with a road win at Baltimore on Sunday afternoon. The Bengals, led by Burrow and rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, topped the Ravens, 41-17, in Baltimore on Sunday.

It was a big road win for Burrow and Co., though the Bengals quarterback had a brutally honest admission on NFL crowds following Sunday’s win.

Burrow admitted that crowds are way louder at the college level than the NFL.

“We knew that they were gonna be jacked up for us to come in, and expecting to beat our ass. But we were ready for it. Playing in the SEC definitely, definitely helped. Gets way louder in the SEC than in any of these NFL stadiums,” Burrow told Peter King.

He’s probably not wrong.

Playing on the road in the NFL isn’t easy, but it likely pales in comparison to facing a road crowd in Gainesville or Tuscaloosa.

The Bengals will be back on the road next weekend, taking on the New York Jets.