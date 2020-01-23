Report: Joe Burrow Family ‘Annoyed’ By 1 NFL Draft Narrative

The Cincinnati Bengals have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and the AFC North franchise is widely expected to take LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

“I’m telling you, they’re holding onto the pick, and they’re going to pick Joe Burrow at No. 1,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter said today.

The 2020 NFL Draft is still months away, though, and there’s going to be plenty of speculation about the pick until then. There’s also going to be some speculation about Burrow’s preferred destination.

Some on sports networks have debated if Burrow should “pull an Eli Manning” and force his way to someone other than the Bengals. Manning and his family pushed their way out of San Diego and into New York in the 2004 NFL Draft.

Burrow’s family is reportedly “annoyed” by that narrative. The quarterback would reportedly “never” pull an Eli Manning, per FOX 19’s Jeremy Rauch.

Family source also tells me Joe Burrow would never “pull an Eli Manning” if drafted No. 1 by the #Bengals. The family has been a bit annoyed by that narrative. — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) January 23, 2020

Burrow’s father, Jim, has also made it clear that his son would be more than happy to play in Cincinnati.

“He’s excited to even be in that conversation and if the Bengals do draft him, he’s going to be happy,” Jimmy Burrow told Montreal’s TSN 690 radio.

Burrow is an Ohio native, having grown up in Athens, where his father coached. Bengals fans could not be more excited about the possibility of getting to root for the quarterback in the NFL.