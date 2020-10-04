Joe Burrow Just Made NFL History In Today’s Game

The Joe Burrow era in Cincinnati appears to be on the verge of its first win. The Bengals are leading the Jaguars, 30-16, midway through the fourth quarter.

Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has made league history. Burrow has thrown for 300 yards, one touchdown and one interception today. That is three straight 300-plus yard games for the former LSU Tigers star.

No rookie in NFL history had ever thrown for 300-plus yards in three straight games until Burrow did it on Sunday.

Well done, Joe.

Joe Burrow just became the first rookie in NFL history to throw for 300+ yards in three straight games. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 4, 2020

Burrow is playing behind a shaky (at best) offensive line and the Bengals had the No. 1 overall pick last year for a reason. Still, the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner has shown a lot of promise early in his NFL career. Burrow has certainly given Bengals fans a lot to be excited about moving forward.

Burrow is already making the kind of throws that Bengals fans haven’t seen in a while. If you can protect him with a good offensive line, watch out moving forward. Cincinnati should be really dangerous in a year or two.

Those are the throws you weren't getting before. Higgins isn't open for every QB. He is for Burrow. — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) October 4, 2020

If the Bengals can hold on today, they’ll improve to 1-2-1 on the season. Cincinnati is coming off a tied game against Philadelphia.