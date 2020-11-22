Another week, another devastating NFL injury. Today, Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow went down with a leg injury.

Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of LSU, suffered an apparent leg injury. The Bengals have already ruled Burrow out for the rest of the game.

The first-year quarterback suffered the apparent knee injury on a hit in the pocket. He was down on the field for several minutes before getting carted off. Burrow appeared to be in serious pain as he left the field.

Cincinnati Bengals players consoled Burrow on the field following his injury, but they weren’t the only ones. Some of Burrow’s old teammates at Ohio State – Chase Young, Terry McLaurin, Dwayne Haskins – made their way over to the cart.

It’s easy to see how liked and respected Burrow is.

All love for Joe Burrow as he goes off the field. Including from Chase Young, Haskins, McLaurin pic.twitter.com/t42duvQWIQ — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 22, 2020

Young in particular had a special moment with Burrow. The No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks from the 2020 NFL Draft had a big collision earlier in the game. Young made sure to show his respect for Burrow as he was carted off the field.

Joe Burrow and fellow rookie Chase Young sharing a moment as Burrow is carted off. via @GettyImages pic.twitter.com/lMIRFhTt7x — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 22, 2020

Burrow was on pace to break a number of rookie quarterback records. You hate to see him suffer a potentially serious injury this early in his career.

Washington leads Cincinnati, 17-9, late in the third quarter.

Ryan Finley has replaced Burrow at quarterback.