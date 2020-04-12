The Spun

Joe Burrow’s Old Tweet About Andrew Luck Is Going Viral

Joe Burrow warms up before the national title game in New Orleans.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers looks on prior to the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Clemson Tigers at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The NFL has reportedly asked every prospect in the 2020 draft class to scrub their Twitter accounts for anything defamatory.

This is good advice, as every year, a dumb old tweet or two surfaces from a prominent prospect, causing an uncomfortable moment on what should be an entirely special day.

“Per a league source, the NFL therefore has advised agents to ‘proactively scrub’ negative tweets from prospect accounts, to ensure that none of these messages surface ‘during this critical time,'” Pro Football Talk reported.

Joe Burrow, who’s expected to go No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft, will surely have his Twitter account combed over. People will be looking for old Burrow tweets that could go viral now.

Someone found a viral old Burrow tweet over the weekend. It’s nothing bad, thankfully. But it is pretty funny.

The former LSU Tigers quarterback played the “looks like” game with former star NFL QB Andrew Luck. The game is simple: Describe what someone could be based solely on their physical appearance.

“Andrew Luck looks like every Russian body guard in every action movie,” Burrow wrote back in 2018.

That’s a very solid admission into the “looks like” game. The Dan Le Batard Show is a frequent player of this game and regular guest Mina Kimes is a fan of Burrow’s attempt.

“Joe Burrow plays the looks like game! Yet another reason why he’s a generational prospect,” she wrote.

It’s rare for a prospect to be elite both on the field and on Twitter, but Burrow might be truly special.

