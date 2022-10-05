Joe Burrow Opens Up About Head Injuries: Fans React

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 29: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Paycor Stadium on September 29, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The NFL has been in some hot water over the last week after what happened with Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa looked woozy coming off the field a little over a week and a half ago against the Buffalo Bills but was allowed to return to the game. He then started in last Thursday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals and suffered a concussion.

He had to be stretchered off the field and taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Burrow was obviously present for that awful moment since he's the quarterback of the Bengals. He was asked about concussion issues on "The Colin Cowherd Podcast" and said that they're part of playing in the NFL.

"You're going to have head injuries," Burrow said, via ESPN. "You're going to tear your ACL. You're going to break your arm. That's the game that we play. That's the life that we live. And we get paid handsomely for it. I think going into every game, we know what we're getting ourselves into."

Naturally, fans had some interesting reactions to this comment.

Concussions may be part of playing football, but it's up to the NFL to make sure that players are as safe as possible when they experience symptoms.