Joe Burrow Praises Ohio State Linebacker Justin Hilliard

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow shared some kind words of praise for his former Ohio State teammate Justin Hilliard on Sunday afternoon.

The No. 1 overall draft pick took to Twitter to congratulate Hilliard on his improved play for the Buckeyes this season.

“So happy for Justin. Guy has been through it all,” Burrow wrote in response to a tweet about Hilliard.

So happy for Justin. Guy has been through it all. https://t.co/5JHB6Crihj — Joey Burrow (@JoeyB) January 3, 2021

Coming out of high school, Hilliard was an absolute beast. As a 5-star outside linebacker ranked 20th overall in the nation, many expected him to excel at the college level.

Unfortunately, injuries have marred Hilliards’ long Buckeye career.

The star OLB missed most of his first two years (2015-16) with two separate torn bicep injuries. Then, in the spring of 2019, Hilliard suffered an even more serious injury with a partially torn Achilles tendon.

After returning for just the final three weeks of the 2019 season, the NCAA granted Hilliards’ request for a sixth year of eligibility — allowing him to return and play on this years’ CFP squad.

In his second super-senior season, Hilliard is putting up the best numbers of his career — recording 23 tackles, three fumble recoveries and one interception.

Joe Burrow and Justin Hilliard were teammates from 2015-17 after arriving in Columbus together as part of OSU’s stacked 2015 recruiting class. Their days as teammates ended when the star QB decided to transfer to LSU for the 2018 season.

Burrow is no stranger to serious injuries as of late. The former Heisman winner suffered a torn ACL in the Bengals’ Week 11 matchup, knocking him out for the remainder of the season.

Hilliard and the Buckeyes will take on No. 1 Alabama in the CFP National Championship game next Monday night. Former national champion Joe Burrow will no doubt be watching.