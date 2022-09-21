Joe Burrow Reacts To Bengals 0-2 Start

CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 10: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals walks across the field in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Paul Brown Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals are off to an 0-2 start following a pair of stunning losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dak Prescott-less Dallas Cowboys.

So how is Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow handling the team's disappointing start? Speaking to the media this week, Burrow made it clear that the team is "going to be fine" and called on worriers to "take a deep breath."

"Let's all just take a deep breath and relax. We're going to be fine," Burrow said.

The statement is reminiscent of a similar line Aaron Rodgers told the media a few years ago when his team was struggling at the start of a season. Those Packers started the season 1-2 but went 11-2 down the stretch to finish 12-4 and win the division title.

Joe Burrow has a chance to avoid an 0-3 start, interestingly against the same team that Aaron Rodgers got his first win of the 2014 season - the New York Jets.

The Jets are fresh off a miracle win over the Cleveland Browns this past Sunday where their offense looked much better than the previous week. Burrow also suffered one of the most embarrassing losses of his young career against the Jets last season.

If Burrow can lead the Bengals to a win over the Jets on Sunday, it will go a long way towards restoring confidence that they can return to the playoffs.

But a loss to the Jets would drop them to 0-3 on the season. If that happens, no slogan is going to keep Bengals fans from panicking.