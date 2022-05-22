Joe Burrow Reacts To Comparison To NBA Star

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals holds his knee following a play during the second half of Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow was compared to Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic and he loves it.

Burrow spoke to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com and said that he loved how Doncic was laughing at the trash talk, which is what Burrow does at times.

Whenever they played, someone was talking a little stuff to him on courtside,” Burrow said. “He was laughing in his face every time he hit a three. I thought that was pretty cool.”

The Mavericks are playing the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals with a berth in the NBA Finals at stake.

Doncic is going to have to step it up even more as the Mavs are in an 0-2 hole heading back home.

Perhaps Burrow will cheer for Doncic for the rest of the series as the Mavs try and get to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2011.

Game 3 is set to tip off at 9 p.m. ET.