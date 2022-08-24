Joe Burrow Reacts To Facing Rams For First Time Since Super Bowl

CINCINNATI, OH - AUGUST 16: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) passes the ball during the Cincinnati Bengals training camp on August 16, 2021 at the Cincinnati Bengals training facility in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It's only preseason, but the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams are set to square off again on Saturday.

It's their first meeting since they played in the Super Bowl back in February, a game that the Rams won by three (23-20).

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was asked about facing the Rams for the first time since that heartbreaking loss and judging by his answer, he doesn't care too much.

"It's just a practice," Burrow said.

For a player like Burrow, this game is definitely just a practice. It doesn't mean anything to him since it's an exhibition game.

He'll likely just play in a series or two before the backups come in. The Bengals will want to preserve him as much as possible heading into the regular season.

Burrow is coming off an outstanding 2021 campaign. He racked up 4,611 yards through the air along with 34 touchdowns to only 14 interceptions.

Kickoff for Bengals-Rams will be at 6 p.m. ET on Aug. 27.