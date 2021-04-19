Joe Burrow Reacts To The Bengals’ New Uniforms

The Cincinnati Bengals unveiled their new team uniforms on Monday morning.

Cincinnati unveiled its set of new uniforms on Monday morning. This is the franchise’s first major uniform redesign in 17 years.

“Utilizing the fan-favorite, flooded-white Nike Color Rush uniform as the base, our goal was to modernize the Bengals’ uniform as a bold, aggressive and timeless design,” Nike said. “We observed real-life Bengal tigers in motion and redrew the uniform’s stripes to mirror the tiger’s movements while stalking its prey. The result is a faster on-field expression for one of the league’s most distinctive uniforms.”

Bengals second-year quarterback Joe Burrow is a fan.

Joe Burrow, in a statement, on the team's new jerseys: pic.twitter.com/WJDjHG3xpe — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) April 19, 2021

Burrow believes the team is ready to take the next step in these jerseys, as well.

“The guys that are here are the kind of people that are going to take this organization to where we want to go,” Burrow said. “Along with Zac (Taylor) and ownership. I think we’re the future. I think it’s going to be a fun ride.”

The Bengals are coming off a 4-11-1 season in 2020, though the team will look to take a leap in 2021.