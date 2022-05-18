Joe Burrow Reacts To Tom Brady's Retirement Decision

Inglewood, CA - February 13: Quarterback Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals fades back to pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter of the NFL Super Bowl LVI football game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, on Sunday, February 13, 2022. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

When Tom Brady announced his retirement earlier this offseason, many people didn't actually think it would last.

Joe Burrow was one of those people. And sure enough, when Brady said he was coming back to football after less than six weeks "retired," Burrow and others were proven right for their skepticism.

Burrow discussed TB12's situation on a new episode of the "Full Send Podcast." When the cohosts said they fell for Brady's initial retirement, Burrow made it clear he was fully confident TB12 would return.

"I mean, did anybody actually think he was going to retire? You guys gotta know better than that," Burrow said. "He is playing way too well to give it up right now."

Brady will be going after his eighth Super Bowl title in 2022, while Burrow will be pursuing his first.

The Bengals star came tantalizing close to winning it all last season, leading his team on a magical playoff run before falling just short in the Super Bowl.

"I'm not going to accept losing," Burrow said this week about his mentality heading into the new season.