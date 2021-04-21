Joe Burrow Reveals His Expectation For 2021 Season

Ever since Joe Burrow suffered his devastating knee injury back in Week 11 of his rookie season, the plan has been to return for the start of his second NFL season.

According to the Cincinnati Bengals QB, that expectation may not just be reached — it could be exceeded.

In Burrow’s first interview since January (just one month after he underwent surgery to repair his torn ACL/MCL in December), he gave an extremely encouraging recovery update. Apparently, the former LSU star is “ahead of schedule.”

“I’m expecting to be there on the first snap of 2021,” Burrow told PFF’s Cris Collinsworth, per ESPN NFL insider Ben Baby.

As a rising star in the NFL, Burrow’s road to recovery has been well documented.

Kicking off his rehab training process, the Bengals signal caller started light throwing workouts in late February. Since then, he’s worked his way up to a daily rehab routine at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.

Before his crushing knee injury in a Week 11 matchup with the Washington Football Team, Burrow was putting together Rookie of the Year level numbers. Through 10 games, the Heisman Trophy winner logged 2,688 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions on an efficient 65.3 completion percentage.

If Burrow’s prediction is right and he’s able to return at full strength for the start of the 2021 season, the Bengals should be in for a much improved season compared to their 4-11-1 season last year.

With a recovered second-year quarterback and the No. 5 overall pick in this year’s draft, 2021 may be a turning point for the Cincinnati franchise.