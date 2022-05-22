Joe Burrow Reveals He Was Nearly Arrested After National Title

There was a time when former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow almost got arrested.

After LSU won the National Championship, Burrow and some of his teammates were famously smoking cigars in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans to celebrate.

Burrow made an appearance on the Full Send Podcast and said that cops were starting to arrest people in the locker room since nobody was allowed to smoke inside the stadium.

"We were gonna smoke all the cigars in the locker room. And we started smoking them and the cops come in because I guess you're not allowed to smoke inside or whatever," Burrow said. "They started trying to arrest people in the locker room after we won the national title. We're like, 'What's going? C'mon.' This was in Louisiana. We played in New Orleans for the national title. They were trying to arrest us."

Burrow is definitely lucky that he was able to get away with smoking that cigar.

He finished that title game against Clemson with 463 yards and five touchdowns as LSU won 42-25.

If Burrow does win a Super Bowl in the future, it's likely he'll smoke another cigar, regardless of the rules inside the stadium.