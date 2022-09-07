Joe Burrow Reveals His Favorite Version Of Joe Burrow

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 24: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals drops back to pass against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half at M&T Bank Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Speaking to the media Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game vs. Pittsburgh, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said that every game game calls for a different version of himself.

But which Joe Burrow is his favorite?

According to ESPN's Ben Baby, it's the one that throws for 530 yards.

That's the Joe Burrow that showed up in Cincinnati's Week 16 win over the Ravens last season.

Burrow's franchise-record 525-yard, four touchdown performance led the Bengals to a 41-21 win over their division rival. Even dialing up some ice-cold deep shots while up by three scores in the fourth.

Fans will be hoping something close to that Joe Burrow shows up this weekend as Cincy begins its AFC title defense.