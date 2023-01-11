Joe Burrow Reveals His Pick For The NFL's Best Cornerback

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 29: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Paycor Stadium on September 29, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The NFLPA unveiled its first-ever All-Pro team and there was some controversy over who the picks were at certain positions. But for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, selecting the top cornerback in the league was easy.

Appearing on The Colin Cowherd Podcast, Burrow asserted that Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II is the best cornerback in the league. He said that he's a tough cornerback and simply the best at his position.

“I think he’s the best… he’s tough," Burrow said.

The NFLPA voters seemed to agree with Burrow. The voted Surtain as a First-Team All-Pro selection alongside Philadelphia Eagles star Darius Slay.

Surtain had two interceptions and 10 passes defended this season as the Broncos posted a top notch defense for most of the season. In their first eight games they allowed over 19 points only once.

Patrick Surtain II, whose father was an All-Pro cornerback in his own right, was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft following a standout career at Alabama. As a rookie he quickly established himself as one of the best in the league with four interceptions, a pick six and 14 passes defended.

2022 wasn't quite as dynamic for him but that could be a result of more teams showing respect for his ability.

We'll find out in a few weeks whether the Associated Press agrees with both Burrow and the NFLPA.

Is Patrick Surtain II the best cornerback in the NFL?