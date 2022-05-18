Joe Burrow Reveals His Tom Brady Theory: NFL World Reacts

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 22: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals throws the ball during the first half against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on November 22, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Joe Burrow never believed Tom Brady would stay retired.

On the Full Send Podcast, via Bob Menery, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback told the hosts they "got to know better than that" when they admitted to thinking the seven-time Super Bowl champion was done for good.

After saying Brady is "playing way too well to give it up right now," Burrow presented his opinion on why the 44-year-old announced his retirement shortly before Burrow took the field for Super Bowl LVI.

"I think he wanted to shut down the conversation, because if he didn't announce his retirement, everyone would be talking about, 'Is he retiring? Is he or not retiring?' So I think he went ahead and did it to get everyone off his back so he can go think about it," Burrow said.

Fans on Twitter were quick to accept Burrow's rationale.

Burrow could be right. Brady's father, Tom Brady Sr., told ESPN's Mike Greenberg in March that premature media reports of his retirement partially pressured the quarterback into announcing his decision before he was ready.

Burrow can ask Brady himself when the Bengals and Buccaneers collide in Week 15. It'll be the first -- and potentially last -- time the two quarterbacks face off.