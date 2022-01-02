Joe Burrow Reveals How He Celebrated Clinching Division

The Cincinnati Bengals are AFC North champs for first time since in six seasons. Quarterback Joe Burrow was spectacular in the win, helping lead his team to a 34-31 upset win over the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs.

After the game, Burrow was asked how he celebrated the division crown. And the second-year QB‘s answer didn’t disappoint. When asked if he lit up a celebratory cigar (a la his LSU days), Cincy’s leading man responded “Don’t worry. I smoked one in there.”

Joe Burrow outdueled Patrick Mahomes in the high-scoring win, throwing for 466 yards and four scores. Most of which went to former LSU teammate and standout rookie Ja’Marr Chase.

Chase set an NFL rookie record and Bengals franchise record for receiving yards in a game. Piling up 266 yards and three touchdowns on 11 grabs.

JA'MARR CHASE IS A PROBLEM 😤 11 REC

266 YDS (team record)

3 TDs That’s the most receiving yards in a single game by a rookie in NFL HISTORY 😳 @Real10jayy__ pic.twitter.com/aIEfcZssbQ — Overtime (@overtime) January 2, 2022

Cincinnati was able to snap the Chiefs eight-game win streak. And they also knocked KC out of the top spot in the AFC. As of right now, the Tennessee Titans own the lone bye week in the playoffs.

Burrow’s been outstanding in his sophomore season, making a sizable leap from his promising rookie season. Few, if any thought the Bengals could be in play for the AFC North crown. However, Cincy has been one of the season’s biggest surprises.

Who Dey.