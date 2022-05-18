Joe Burrow Reveals The 1 Team He 'Loves' To Play Against

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 24: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals drops back to pass against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half at M&T Bank Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Joe Burrow led the Cincinnati Bengals to their first AFC North title since 2015 with two dominant victories over the Baltimore Ravens.

Cincinnati scored 41 points in each victory with 941 combined passing yards and seven passing touchdowns from the star quarterback. Given those numbers, it's easy to see why Burrow would cherish his encounters with Baltimore.

On the Full Send Podcast, Burrow said he loves facing the Ravens because of their affinity for trash talking.

"I love playing the Ravens. They like to talk," Burrow said. "I don't start the talking, but if somebody pokes me, I can talk a little."

While Baltimore stymied him in a 27-3 rout during Burrow's rookie season, the 2020 No. 1 pick silenced them last season. Those head-to-head victories fueled Cincinnati's division crown at 10-7, while the Ravens fell to 8-9 after losing their final six games.

Head coach John Harbaugh may use Burrow's remarks as bulletin-board material when they meet in Weeks 5 and 18 this season. Then again, the Ravens should probably learn from their mistakes and let their play do the talking when facing Burrow.