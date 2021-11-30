Joe Burrow Reveals What He Learned During Bye Week

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was glad that the team had the bye week when it did.

The Bengals had a great start to the season at 5-2 but then suffered back-to-back brutal losses to the Jets and Browns which saw them limp to the bye at 5-4.

Whatever happened during the bye has rejuvenated the team as they have come out and demolished both the Raiders and Steelers to get to 7-4.

Cincinnati scored 73 combined points the last two weeks and its 31-point win over Pittsburgh this past Sunday equaled the biggest win its ever had in the rivalry.

Burrow had the chance to speak to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk and touched on what improved from the bye.

“I think we had the bye week and we were able to get away and come back focused and ready to go,” Burrow said. “We understood what we had in front of us. We understood the challenges that we were going to have coming down the stretch. After the bye week, I think we had one of the top two or three hardest strengths of schedule going forward. We knew what we had to face so we went to practice and kept getting better.”

Burrow has been stellar these last two games as he has two passing touchdowns and only one interception.

Cincinnati will look to get to 8-4 overall when it hosts the L.A. Chargers this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.