Joe Burrow Reveals Why He "Loves" Playing The Baltimore Ravens

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 24: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals drops back to pass against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half at M&T Bank Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Joe Burrow's second year in the NFL was better than anyone could have hoped for. Along the way he and the Bengals beat the Baltimore Ravens twice, and Burrow loved every minute of it.

Appearing on the Full Send Podcast, Burrow revealed why he likes playing against the Ravens so much. He explained that it's because they trash talk so much - and it encourages him to start talking back.

“I love playing the Ravens because they talk,” Burrow said. “They talk. I love that... [The score] was a lot to a little. I threw for 520-something in the second one and I threw for 400-something in the first one. Ja’Marr had like 260-something yards the first game. Yeah, I love playing the Ravens. They like to talk. I don’t start the talking, but I usually — if somebody pokes me, I can talk a little bit.”

Despite all the talking in those two games against the Ravens, Burrow still let his actions speak louder. He threw for over 900 yards and seven touchdowns as the Bengals scored 82 points over the two meetings.

The 2022 NFL season saw Joe Burrow break just about every notable single-season passing record in Bengals franchise history.

But his biggest accomplishment by far was leading the Bengals to the Super Bowl for the first time in over 30 years.

Expectations will be sky high for Burrow in Year 3. The Baltimore Ravens had best watch out.

Will Joe Burrow beat the Ravens twice again in 2022?