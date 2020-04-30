Joe Burrow Says Bengals QB Andy Dalton Reached Out To Him

Former LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow is almost one full week into his Cincinnati Bengals career.

The Heisman Trophy-winning QB was the No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick last Thursday night. Bengals fans are understandably pumped by his arrival.

Someone who might be less pumped is Andy Dalton. The longtime Bengals quarterback is likely out as the team’s starter following the selection of Burrow.

Dalton, though, is handling everything in stride. Burrow said today that Dalton has reached out to him to welcome him to Cincinnati.

“Yeah, he reached out and just welcomed me to the team. I had met him before all this coronavirus craziness started, out in California. I just went up and introduced myself. So we have met each other twice now I guess,” Burrow said on the RapSheet + Friends podcast.

Dalton is rumored to be on the trading block, but it’s possible he’ll remain in Cincinnati in a backup role for 2019.

The veteran quarterback would surely be a big help for Burrow in his rookie season.