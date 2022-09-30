Joe Burrow Sends Clear Message About Bengals Offensive Line

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 24: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals drops back to pass against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half at M&T Bank Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

After a rough start to the 2022 NFL season, the Cincinnati Bengals offensive line has done a much better job of protecting star quarterback Joe Burrow. And the Bengals signal caller has taken notice.

Burrow was sacked only once against the Miami Dolphins last night. It was the first time he sacked less than twice since last year's AFC Championship Game.

Speaking to the media after the game, Burrow praised the offensive line for protecting him. He said that the protection was "awesome" and declared that he had all the time he needed to find his open receivers.

“All day the protection was awesome,” Burrow said, via the Associated Press. “I had all the time I needed in the pocket to find the guys I needed.”

The numbers bear it out as Burrow had his highest passer rating since Week 17 of last season. More importantly, the Bengals won the game.

The Bengals got off to a very rough start this season due in no small part to the offensive line's inability to protect Joe Burrow. Through the first two games they gave up a whopping 13 sacks, which would still be more than all but two other teams.

But in their past two games against the Dolphins and New York Jets, the line has only let Burrow go down three times. The results speak for themselves: Two games with a clean pocket, two wins for the Bengals.

Maybe the last two games have been an aberration or maybe the line has finally stabilized to the point that Burrow can start wrecking the league like he did last year.

An even bigger test comes next Sunday as the Bengals play the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5.