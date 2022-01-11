Joe Burrow Sends Clear Message Before His Playoff Debut

Don’t expect Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to be intimidated by the moment in his first NFL Playoff game. Although this is his postseason debut as a pro, Burrow led LSU to a national championship and feels he’s played in enough big games down the stretch in 2021.

“I played in a lot of big games, throughout my college career, but this year as well,” Burrow said. “I’ve always prided myself on making plays when the game is on the line.”

Joe Burrow THRIVES off pressure Burrow when pressured this season NFL Rank

Comp pct 61% 1st

Yards/att 8.6 1st

QB Rating 92.4 1st pic.twitter.com/Rk7ElGHlAo — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 11, 2022

Burrow didn’t play in Week 18’s game against the Browns. He and other Bengals players were given the week off to get their bodies right for the team’s upcoming playoff game.

The last images of Burrow on the field were when the QB was hobbling off of it with a knee injury at the end of Week 17’s win over the Chiefs. But speaking to media members this week, the second-year signal-caller feels just fine.

Joe Burrow says the rest was good for his knee and mentally it was weird watching his team and not being with them #Bengals — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) January 11, 2022

“Physically it was good,” Burrow said of his week off. “Mentally it was a little weird not being with everybody. But it was a good little break. Ready to be back at it.”

The Bengals battle the Raiders in what should be a cold one on Saturday. Cincinnati is hosting its first playoff game since the 2015 season.