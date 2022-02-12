Joe Burrow Sends Clear Message Before Super Bowl

Joe Burrow is more than ready to take the field for tomorrow’s Super Bowl matchup.

During his media availability on Friday, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback was asked about his preparation for the biggest game of his young NFL career. And while he’s no doubt been diligent in studying for Sunday night’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, the 25-year-old QB is ready to put all that homework in the rearview.

“I’m tired of watching film. I’m ready to go play,” Burrow said.

Joe Burrow is locked in for his first Super Bowl 🔒 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/ns14n7Qa8o — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 12, 2022

“I’m tired of watching film. I’m ready to go and play.” -Joe Burrow when I asked him what tomorrow will be like for him. pic.twitter.com/q1qaAofLiM — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) February 12, 2022

Burrow and the Bengals have had plenty of time to think about tomorrow’s Super Bowl appearance after notching an AFC Championship win over the Chiefs on Jan. 30. With two full weeks of prep time, the star signal caller and his coaching staff have no doubt gone over everything in the book.

But if we’ve learned anything from Burrow’s football career so far, it’s that he lets his performance on field define his game. Preparation aside, Burrow just seems to have some innate quality that makes him a winner at all levels.

Burrow will get his wish tomorrow night at 6:30 p.m. ET in LA’s SoFi Stadium.